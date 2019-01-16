Pb Cong chief denies being behind cases against Abohar families

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Wednesday hit out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for presenting before the media two families which had accused the Congress leader of getting "false cases" lodged against them for supporting the BJP. Jakhar lashed out at the SAD chief saying that Sukhbir Singh Badal has brought sheer dishonour to his party post of president by siding with alleged victims."Sukhbir has made totally baseless allegations against me, Jakhar told mediapersons here.Akali Dal on Tuesday had presented two Abohar families, which alleged that false cases were registered against them at the behest of Jakhar for not supporting the Congress in the 2017 assembly polls.The families of Mohinder Bathia and Satish Satija had alleged that false cases were being registered repeatedly against them solely because they had supported the BJP candidate from the Abohar constituency in 2017. The SAD president had said the party would also move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek an inquiry against Jakhar. PTI CHS RAXRAX