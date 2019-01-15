Pb Cong chief meets party leaders to frame strategy for LS polls

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Tuesday held a meeting with party leaders to frame a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jakhar, who is an MP from Gurdaspur, asked them to work towards achieving the 'Mission 13' in next general elections by winning all the Lok Sabha seats from Punjab, according to an official release issued here. There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The MP asked his party-men to dedicate themselves to achieve the target which was fixed by the Congress during a rally at Killian Wali on October 7 last year. Jakhar blamed the "wrong" policies of the BJP-led NDA government for the "sufferings" of the farmers and traders. He alleged that the Goods and Services Tax was implemented in a "faulty" manner on traders and it was also imposed on agriculture inputs which further "harassed" the farming community of the nation. "Farmers are not being paid appropriate prices for their crops and on the other hand, the goods are getting expensive for consumers," he claimed. During the meeting, the state Congress president also took suggestions from the leaders of different units of the party for preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. Punjab Youth Congress president Amanpreet Singh Lali, Punjab Mahila Congress president Mamta Dutta, president of Punjab Congress Sewa Dal Nirmal Singh Kalra, INTUC leader Subhash Sharma, SC Morcha leader Raj Kumab Chhabewal, OBC leader Gurinderpal Singh Billa, leader of farmer and farm labour cell Inder Jeet Singh Zira were also present in the meeting. PTI CHS SNESNE