Pb Cong poll management panel chief asks Dullo to resign from party

(Eds: Correcting Lal Singh's designation) Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab Congress Election Management Committee Chairman Lal Singh Monday sought Shamsher Singh Dullo's resignation from the party and the Rajya Sabha claiming there were reports of rebellion by the ex-state unit chief whose wife and son joined the AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.Claiming that Dullo is a "blot" on the Congress, whose exit would "benefit the party", Lal Singh said the MP has no place in the Congress after his wife and son joined the AAP and he reportedly declared that he would not campaign for the party."Dullo has been quoted in the media as saying that he was neither aware of who the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib was, nor would he campaign for him," the state Congress election management committee chairman said.Amar Singh is the Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserved) constituency.The AAP on Sunday changed its candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib seat, nominating Bandeep Singh Dullo in place of his mother Harbans Kaur Dullo, who had joined the party on April 16.When contacted, Shamsher Singh Dullo said, "Let them say what they have to say and I will respond to each allegation at an appropriate time."Lal Singh said the party had done a lot for Dullo senior."He was a member of the Beant Singh cabinet in 1992 and in 1999," Lal Singh said in a release here, adding Dullo was then made state Congress chief."Even his wife was given ticket in the 2002 Assembly election and then again in 2007 and 2012, which she lost. She was also made the Parliamentary Secretary," he said.Lal Singh alleged that the Congress lost the 2007 Punjab Assembly election because of Dullo, "who had been openly abusing a particular community, resulting in his own defeat as well as the defeat of the party"."Despite this, the party nominated him as a Rajya Sabha member. However, the man has the audacity to ask for a ticket now for his son, and on being denied the same, he opted to rebel openly against the party instead of working for it like a loyal soldier," the Punjab Congress election management committee chairman said.He claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP has lost all locus standi to remain in the party."Dullo should step down immediately instead of working actively against the party, which was responsible for nurturing his political career," Lal Singh said. PTI SUN NSDNSD