Pb govt announces paid holiday on Dec 7

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday announced a paid holiday on December 7 for people eligible to cast votes in the Rajasthan Assembly elections.According to an official spokesperson, the decision was taken to enable employees working in shops and commercial establishments situated in Punjab to participate in the polls. Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held on Friday. PTI CHS DPBDPB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today