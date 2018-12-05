scorecardresearch
Pb govt announces paid holiday on Dec 7

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) The Punjab government Wednesday announced a paid holiday on December 7 for people eligible to cast votes in the Rajasthan Assembly elections.According to an official spokesperson, the decision was taken to enable employees working in shops and commercial establishments situated in Punjab to participate in the polls. Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held on Friday. PTI CHS DPBDPB

