Pb govt employees continue indefinite strike for 2nd day

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab government employees Friday continued their indefinite strike for the second day demanding clarity on the dearness allowance issue. The employees have been protesting against the state government's alleged failure in accepting their demands which include regularisation of contractual employees, reducing the term of probation period, restoration of old pension scheme, among others. "No office work took place in majority of the government departments in the state," claimed Sukhchain Singh Khera, president of the Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association. He said more than one lakh employees across the state had gone on strike on Thursday. Several organisations under the banner of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union and Punjab Secretariat Union have participated in the strike. Khera said the employees have been fearing that the state government was trying to de-link their dearness allowance (DA) from the one announced by the Centre for its employees. "The government should not de-link it as it is an anti-employee move," he said. The state government had already given seven per cent DA to employees and pensioners. He also accused the state government of not implementing their eight demands which had been accepted last month. Khera claimed that several other associations, including teachers' unions, drivers' unions, Patwari unions, have extended their support to the strike.