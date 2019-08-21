Pb govt signs pact with UNDP to implement sustainable development goals

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The MoA was signed, in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, by UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda and Principal Secretary Planning Jaspal Singh. Under the agreement, a Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre (SDGCC) would be set up in the planning department with UNDP's support, as per official release.The Chief Minister said the MoA would result in integration of the administrative departments to ensure sustainable and holistic development of the state. He hoped these goals would go a long way in achieving the desired results of various citizen centric schemes and development oriented programmes in a time-bound manner.Responding to a brief presentation on skill development, employability and livelihoods made by the senior advisor, UNDP, the Chief Minister asked the employment generation department to tie up with the UN agency to explore new possibilities for the skill development as well as self-employment and better employability of the youth in the private sector. Citing the success of his government's flagship programme 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar', he assured the visiting delegation of all possible assistance in giving impetus to Skill Development and Employability plans.Earlier, the finance minister thanked the UNDP for partnering with Punjab for implementing the SDGs, whose framework has already been adopted by the Punjab government, which has started working on the preparation of a four-year Strategic Action Plan, 2019-23.The SDGs are a set of 17 goals which universally call for an action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.The SDG framework provides a fundamental shift in approach to development planning with focus is on sustainability of development and defined outcomes rather than the spending or the processes. PTI CHS RHL