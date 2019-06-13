Pb govt to give jobs to relatives of 7 armed forces personnel killed in line of duty

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to give jobs to the dependents of seven armed forces personnel killed in the line of duty, a spokesperson said Thursday. A high-powered committee, headed by the Punjab chief secretary, recommended their names to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for his final clearance. Prabhpreet Kaur, wife of Wing Commander M S Dhillon has been recommended for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, the spokesperson said. Wing Commander M S Dhillon had made the supreme sacrifice in an air crash while evacuating civilians from flood-hit areas in Arunachal Pradesh in 2017. Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Lance Naik Sandeep Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, wife of Sepoy Mandeep Singh of Gurdaspur have been recommended for the post of Social Education and Panchayat Officer in the Rural Development Department. Pallavi Saini, wife of Gunner Sukhdyal in Pathankot, has been recommended for the post of Inspector in Cooperative Societies. Shamsher Singh, brother of Sepoy Mandeep Singh of Taran Tarn, has been recommended to be posted as Naib Tehsildar. Kuldeep Singh, brother of Jaspreet Singh of Moga and Jagdeep Singh, brother of Sepoy Mandeep Singh of Sangrur have been recommended for the post of constables in the Police Department. All these six people had laid down their lives during various counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. To ensure well-being of brave soldiers and their families, the spokesperson said the chief minister has assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to rehabilitate them in government sector. PTI CHS SNESNE