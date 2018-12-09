Pb govt will set up special corpus fund for holding MLF: Manpreet Badal

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Bringing the curtains down on the Military Literature Festival-2018, Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal Sunday said that the state government would set up a special corpus fund for holding the MLF as an annual event, regardless of which party comes to power.This would help institutionalise the gala event as a permanent affair in the state, he said.The minister also underlined the need for an amendment to the Constitution for nominating representatives from the ex-servicemen fraternity in the Rajya Sabha, besides ensuring their representation in block samitis, zilla parishads, panchayats and other democratically-elected bodies.Paying respects to the serving and veteran soldiers, Badal recalled his experience as a member of the national manifesto committee of the Congress when he was asked to contribute to the exercise, he had said he would love to draft a separate chapter for the welfare of the Defence personnel and ex-servicemen.After having detailed deliberations with the ex-servicemen and serving defence personnel by visiting various parts of the country, Badal, while addressing the MLF here, said he was convinced that the 'great sons of the nation' preferred self-esteem to pecuniary benefits.He underscored the need to give due respect and recognition to these 'fine sons of the nation', to whom the society owed a debt.Badal pointed to the example of Americans, who held their brave soldiers and veterans in high esteem, which was embedded in their national character. "We need to imbibe the same spirit," he added.The Finance minister apologised for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's inability to attend his scheduled MLF sessions on Sunday, saying the chief minister had made extensive preparations but could not make it due to health reasons.Therefore, the chief minister had deputed him to attend the concluding function, he said.Singh underwent some routine medical tests at PGIMER here Sunday as a follow-up on the viral illness he had suffered last week.During earlier sessions at the MLF, panelists called for a more fearless, balanced and critical approach while covering the defence forces, particularly the Army, to ensure transparency and credibility of information flow to the public.Participating in a discussion on 'Reporting From The War Zone', during the third and final day of the MLF here, they, however, also suggested a proper training module for journalists covering frontline battles and exploits of soldiers during counter-insurgency operations.The eminent group of participants included former UK Chief of Staff 3rd Division Brig. Justin Maciejewski and his wife Rebecca Maciejewski, Colonel James Sunderland and Captain J Singh Sohal of the British Army, a Punjab government release said.Calling for a transparent system for decisions pertaining to announcement of gallantry awards, the panelists said there were certain misgivings amongst senior commanders regarding particular citations.Maciejewski stated that governments needed to be more forthcoming in engaging journalists while sharing information leading to such decisions.Sharing their thoughts on the nuances of war coverage, Brig. Justin Maciejewski and Captain J Singh Sohal of British Army cautioned against the temptation to go for an "exclusive story"."We have to be more sensitive to the lives of all those involved," he said, adding that by irresponsibly publishing the 'content' we only end up promoting the nefarious designs of the perpetrators.In this age of information, it is getting increasingly difficult to ascertain the veracity of facts, said Col. Sunderland, highlighting the role of editorial checks and balances in the fight to be more 'instant' than others.The MLF, which was into its second edition this year, is organised to raise awareness among people about the legacy of the armed forces and rekindle among youth motivating spirit to join the Indian Army. PTI SUN KJ