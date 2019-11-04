Pb, Hry queried by PMO on additional steps taken to curb stubble burning

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Prime Minister's Office on Monday asked Haryana and Punjab to provide details of additional measures taken by them to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning during the last 24 hours. P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, sought these details when he reviewed the measures taken by Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to tackle air pollution. He had held a similar meeting on Sunday. The Punjab Chief Secretary said that he is personally monitoring the situation with deputy commissioners of various districts where hotspots have been identified. He said FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the state government is taking strict action by enforcing necessary fines for incidents of violation of the Act, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. PTI NAB RT