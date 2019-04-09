Pb: MLA Aman Arora appointed AAP campaign committee chief

/R Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and MLA Aman Arora has been appointed as chairman of the party's campaign committee in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls. A unanimous decision to appoint Arora as chief of AAP's campaign committee was taken at a meeting of Punjab unit's core committee in Delhi, a party release issued here said Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the "huge" responsibility was given to Arora due to his political acumen and experience in state politics. Mann said the meeting of the core committee was held at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of party's Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia.Arora, who is a legislator from Sunam, expressed gratitude to the party for reposing faith in him. PTI CHS AD AQSAQS