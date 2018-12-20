Pb panchayat polls: Over 48,000 nominations filed for sarpanch

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) A total of 48,111 nominations papers were filed for the post of sarpanch and 1,62,383 nominations for panch for the panchayat elections, slated to be held on December 30, officials said Thursday. A spokesman of the state election commissioner here said the filing of nominations ended Wednesday (December 19) and the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is December 21. The elections symbols would also be allotted to the candidates on the same day, he said. The polling and counting of votes to elect 13,276 sarpanches and 83,831 panches would be held on December 30.Meanwhile, a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party raised the issue of alleged wrongdoing being committed by Congress leaders in panchayat elections process with the State Election Commissioner, Punjab The delegation led by chief spokesperson and AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur called on the poll official here. Baljinder said the government officials who were allegedly hand in glove with Congress leaders were rejecting the nomination papers of the candidates of opposition parties. She said the government had implemented "faulty" reservation policy to benefit Congress candidates. The delegation demanded that the dates be extended to enable candidates belonging to opposition parties to file nominations. The last date for filling nomination papers was December 19. PTI CHS CK