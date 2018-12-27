Pb poll panel allows candidates to undertake videography outside polling booths

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Punjab State Election Commission has allowed the forthcoming panchayat poll candidates or any other person to undertake videography outside the polling booths during voting on December 30.If a candidate or any other person wants to undertake videography outside the polling booths, they can't be prevented from doing so, a spokesperson of the state Election Commission said here Thursday.There is no need to take permission from any official for it," he said, in an official release.To maintain secrecy of the voting, the Commission, however, made it clear that the videography shall not be allowed inside the polling booths.The spokesperson that a total of 4,363 'sarpanches' and 46,754 panches have already been declared elected unanimously.Punjab is undergoing first panchayat polls during the present Congress government, which came to power in March 2017. PTI SUN RAXRAX