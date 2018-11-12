PB teachers protest: Soni blames unions for using teachers

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Amid ongoing teachers' protest over pay cut issue, Punjab Education minister O P Soni Monday alleged unions were "using" teachers for their "vested interests".The minister was speaking at a function to give away appointment letters to Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and other societies' teachers, at the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) headquarters. Soni further said that the state government had given two options to the teachers, to either continue their services under societies or get regularised in the state education department.Till date, thousands of teachers, who took one of these options between Oct 8 to 23 were given the appointment letters, the minister informed.The state government has given a grade pay of Rs 5,000 to teachers, Soni said, adding that he personally thanked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the "act of kindness".Soni categorically said that the newly appointed teachers would be given a choice to choose their stations. The contractual teachers, under the banner of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, have been holding a sit-in protest at Patiala, the chief minister's constituency, in support of their demands since October 7.The teachers are against the state government's decision to fix their monthly salary at Rs 15,000 during three years probation period for regularisation of their jobs.At present, contractual teachers are getting Rs 42,300 per month. PTI CHS AD RHL