Pb: Three gangsters of 'Pehalwan group' arrested

Ropar, Jan 29 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three gangsters belonging to the 'Pehalwan group' here. The gangsters were allegedly involved in five cases of highway dacoity, police said, adding that their four other accomplices are still at large. The accused, including a national-level weightlifter and an ex-president of a college students' union, were arrested on Monday evening after a chase of about 10 kilometres at Katli T point here, they said. Those arrested include weightlifter Neelamal, Vishal, who is an ex-president of a private college at Mandi Gobindgarh, and Gurjot, police said. Four pistols of 32 bore and 22 live bullets were recovered from them, they said, adding the gangsters had procured the weapons from a contact in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. "The arrested gangsters belong to the Pehalwan group. They were involved in five cases of dacoity in Ropar, Khanna and Fatehgarh Sahib," said Ropar SSP Swapan Sharma. PTI VSD AQS