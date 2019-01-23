PBD meet discusses diaspora's possible role in developing affordable solar power

Varanasi, Jan 22 (PTI) The role of Indian diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power and waste management was deliberated upon at two plenary sessions at the 15thPravasi Bharatiya Divas here.The plenary session on role of Indian diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power was chaired by Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (Retd) VK Singh and includedSecretary,Consular, Passport & Visa (CPV) DivisionDnyaneshwar M Mulay, among others.In his remarks, Singh apprised the audience of the work being done by the government in the field of solar power technology.He said it was a long term process and invited PIOs and NRIs to take advantage of the existing opportunities in India by investing in this sector.The second plenary session of the day on the theme of Indian diaspora's role in capacity building for affordable waste management too was chaired by Singh.The minister expressed hope that a greater participation of the country's citizens and members of the diaspora will go a long way in achieving the Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Clean India. PTI ASK RAXRAX