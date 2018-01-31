PCBL Q3 Net zooms 280pc; to raise Rs 500cr

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL) today reported a net profit of Rs 56.59 crore in the Q3 period ended December 2017, up 280 per cent against Rs 14.88 crore registered in the the same period last year.

Revenue from operation during the period under review was Rs 612.40 crore, as against Rs 538.60 crore registered in Q3 period of FY17, the company said in a statement.

Capacity utilisation was higher at 98 per cent during the quarter.

PCBL said the board also approved raising Rs 500 crore by further issue of securities via various options available with the carbon black maker.

It said that it has split equity shares of Rs 10 into five shares of Rs 2 each. PTI BSM JM