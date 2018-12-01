PCI calls extraordinary meeting on Dec 18 to discuss reconstitution of CAPC

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Press Council of India has called an "extraordinary" meeting on December 18 to discuss the issue of reconstitution of the Central Press Accreditation Committee (CAPC), a PCI official said Saturday.The meeting, which will be held in Mumbai, has been called after a joint letter signed by the members of the Press Council of India representing different unions, associations of all categories -- editors, reporters and owners of newspapers -- was submitted to the chairman earlier this month demanding to convene an "extraordinary" meeting on this issue. "Since the last CPAC's term expired a year ago the same has not been reconstituted despite demand from most of the leading journalist unions and associations," said a joint release by journalist unions and associations, demanding reconstitution of CPA. Many applications for accreditation are pending with the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it noted. PTI ASK PR ANBANB