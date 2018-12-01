scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PCI calls extraordinary meeting on Dec 18 to discuss reconstitution of CAPC

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Press Council of India has called an "extraordinary" meeting on December 18 to discuss the issue of reconstitution of the Central Press Accreditation Committee (CAPC), a PCI official said Saturday.The meeting, which will be held in Mumbai, has been called after a joint letter signed by the members of the Press Council of India representing different unions, associations of all categories -- editors, reporters and owners of newspapers -- was submitted to the chairman earlier this month demanding to convene an "extraordinary" meeting on this issue. "Since the last CPAC's term expired a year ago the same has not been reconstituted despite demand from most of the leading journalist unions and associations," said a joint release by journalist unions and associations, demanding reconstitution of CPA. Many applications for accreditation are pending with the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it noted. PTI ASK PR ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos