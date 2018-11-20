PCI forms fact-finding panel to probe death of Jharkhand-based journalist

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Four weeks after the murder of Jharkhand-based journalist Chandan Tiwary, the Press Council of India has constituted a a fact-finding team to look into the matter, the media watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday. Condemning the gruesome attack, the PCI said it is "a cause of concern for all those who believe in the independence of press".The fact finding team comprises V K Chopra, K D Chandola and Kamal Nain Narang. It is "being requested to submit the report expeditiously, preferably within a period of six weeks," the statement said."The Press Council of India condemns the gruesome attack leading to the death of the journalist and urges the state government to take such remedial steps as considered necessary so that the journalists are allowed to carry out their professional obligations without any obstacle," it said.Tiwary, a journalist with 'Aaj' daily, was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by unidentified people in Jharkhand's Chatra district on October 29. The scribe's family members had blamed ultra outfit Trutiya Prastuti Committee for the incident. PTI PR RT