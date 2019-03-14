PCI notice to J-K administration over 'denial' of govt ads to two dailies

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration over non-issuance of government advertisements to two leading newspapers of the Valley.The PCI took cognizance of the complaint filed by the Kashmir Editors Guild and protest by the major newspapers of Kashmir by way of running blank front pages on March 10 for the non-issuance of government advertisements to the Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Reader, without giving any reasons."A notice for statement in reply has been issued to the government of Jammu & Kashmir and the state information department," the PCI said in a statement. It said such incidents tend to undermine the freedom of press and the council views them with concern. PTI ASK ASK TIRTIR