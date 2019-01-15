PCR staff saves woman from fire tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman was rescued by the PCR staff after a fire broke out in her home in Rohini, police said Tuesday. The staff of the Police Control Room (PCR) van located in Rohini area was informed on Monday at 2.15 pm by one Rachit Verma regarding the fire on the first floor of the woman's home following which the officials rushed to the spot, they added. On reaching the spot, they found that smoke had engulfed inside the house due to the fire. The PCR van in-charge, Sandeep, immediately used the fire extinguisher kept in the van and extinguished the fire, a senior police official said. He covered his face and with the help of other persons, he entered the home and saved the life of Hansraj Sukhija who was trapped inside her house, he added. Sukhija was shifted to a safe zone. She was in the kitchen, where the fire started. Due to heavy smoke, she panicked and went into the other room instead of coming out of the house, police said. PTI AMP DPB