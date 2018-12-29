PCR team saves man's life in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Delhi police control room (PCR) saved the life of a 28-year-old man who attempted suicide in Dwarka by giving him immediate CPR, police said Saturday. The deputy commissioner of police (PCR) said on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday police received a call, wherein the caller said her husband had tried to hang himself. After reaching the spot, the PCR team found the man lying on the floor in an unconscious state under the influence of alcohol. It was revealed that he attempted suicide by hanging himself but his wife managed to untie him and made a PCR call, the officer said. The victim was unconscious and was struggling for breath. The officials checked his pulse, gave him CPR immediately and saved his life, police said adding the man was hospitalised later. PTI NIT HMB INDIND