scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PDP activist in critical condition after militant attack in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) A Peoples Democratic Party activist was grievously injured after militants allegedly shot him at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said. Suspected militants shot at PDP worker Mohammad Jamal, 65, near his residence at Zungalpora village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, a police official said. Jamal was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, he added. A police case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said. PTI SSB INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos