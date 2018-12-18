PDP expels two senior leaders for anti-party activities

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI)The Peoples' Democratic Party Tuesday expelled two senior leaders -- Basharat Bukhari and Peer Mohammad Hussain -- for alleged anti party activities.The two leaders were expelled by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on the recommendation of disciplinary committee headed by vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri, a party leader said.He said Bukhari and Hussain were facing charges of indulging in anti-party activities and found guilty by the disciplinary committee.Bukhari, a two time MLA from Sangrama, is elder brother of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari who was shot dead along with two personnel security officers by LeT terrorists in June this year.He was law minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. He was made Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister in the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.Hussain, a former MLA from Shangus constituency, was a minister during PDP -Congress coalition government in 2002.Although he did not contest elections after 2002, he was appointed as vice chairman of wakf board by the PDP-BJP government.Both leaders are likely to join PDP's arch rival National Conference on Wednesday. PTI MIJ RCJ