PDP, NC extend support to demand for university in Kargil

Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) Wednesday extended support to the people of Kargil demanding a full-fledged university.The PDP attacked the governor administration, saying it was sowing seeds of discord in Jammu and Kashmir by neglecting Kargil.Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said while the PDP welcomes the decision of creating a new university in Leh district, Kargil should not be rendered as a left out entity. "The PDP supports the demand of the people of Kargil for a full-fledged university in the district," he said in a statement.Attacking the governor administration, he said, "By functioning without taking public sentiment into consideration or assessment of requirements, the governor administration is causing tension and sowing seeds of discord in the state," Akhtar said.Akhtar said the decisions pertaining to the overall development of the state, including the creation of new universities, are best taken by the public representatives who get feedback from the people and are connected with the problems facing different regions of the state like Ladakh, Chenab and Pir Panchal.The residents of Kargil have been protesting against the decision of the governor administration for not sanctioning a university in the district while granting one to Leh.NC vice-president Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, "I wholeheartedly support this demand of the people of Kargil. It's very important for Governor Malik to balance the demands & requirements of Leh AND Kargil. Failure to address the concerns of BOTH districts leads to alienation & anger. Kargil deserves justice." PTI MIJ DPBDPB