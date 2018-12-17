PDP protests at J&K secretariat against civilian killings

/R Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday protested at the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat here against the killing of seven civilians two days ago. PDP MLC Firdous Tak led the protest, accompanied by former party MLAs Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Yawar Mir, besides over half-a-dozen other activists who were carrying placards that read: "save Kashmir and stop killing innocent Kashmiris". They protesters chanted slogans while marching through the corridor up to the office of Governor Satya Pal Malik. Seven civilians had died on Saturday when the security forces opened fire at a mob who were protesting the killing of three militants in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. "We staged the protest inside the secretariat to seek an end to the unabated civilian killings in the Kashmir," Tak told reporters outside the civil secretariat. "Our only aim behind the protest was to wake up the state and the central governments as innocent civilian killings are taking place in Kashmir on a daily basis," he said. Tak said the country cannot be a mute spectator and needed to wake up and denounce this violence and wave of innocent killings. "We are requesting the Centre, state administration and the governor to intervene and save the precious lives.... We have to save Kashmir as there has been enough of bloodshed," he added. The separatists have called a three-day strike and people staged protests in Mandi area of Poonch district against the Pulwama incident. The protesters marched in the main town and adjoining villages and later dispersed off peacefully, officials said. PTI TAS ABHMB