Peabo Bryson hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Los Angeles, Apr 30 (PTI) Veteran R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson has been hospitalised after suffering a "mild" heart attack. A representative for the singer-songwriter told People magazine that he is in a stable condition and is "awake and responsive"."At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated," the representative added. The 68-year-old musician is best known for lending his voice to Disney's most popular soundtracks, "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin".His "Beauty and the Beast" duet with Celine Dion won him a Grammy in 1992. A year later he again won a Grammy for Aladdin's "A whole new world" with Regina Belle. PTI SHDSHD