Peace in J-K can only be achieved by dialogue: NC

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI)National Conference (NC) Saturday said peace in Jammu and Kashmir can only be achieved by embarking on the path of reconciliation and dialogue.Addressing workers at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subh here, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said New Delhi should shun looking at Kashmir through the prism of security."We do not foresee any betterment in the situation in Kashmir until the civilian killings, crackdowns and other human rights violations are curbed and perpetrators are held accountable, he said.Sagar maintained that the iron fist strategy of the Centre for the past four years has worsened the situation.The NC general secretary said it was high time for the Centre to initiate result oriented dialogue in the state in order to salvage people from despondency and uncertainty. PTI SSB RCJ