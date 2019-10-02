Peace marches, drives against plastic use mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Campaigns against single-use plastic and peace marches on Wednesday marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and called upon people to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. "Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhion his 150th Birth Anniversary. May his commitment to truth, non-violence & compassion for all continue to guide us.Let us all come together & renew our commitment to Gandhiji's pledge to wipe every tear from every eye," Amarinder said in his tweet. Khattar, who took part in a swachhta campaign in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, said, "We should all take a pledge to follow footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi." "Let us pledge to follow his footsteps on the path to a vibrant India. To realise the dreams of the Mahatma, we will have to take a pledge to keep our surroundings and our country clean in the same manner we like to keep our homes clean," Khattar said. The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC's Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari, took out a march. It started from the Beant Singh memorial in Sector 42 here to Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15. Several Congress leaders, including ministers, joined the march. In Bathinda, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined a campaign against single-use plastic and participated in a cleanliness drive. He also impressed upon people to shun the single-use plastic. In Bathinda, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel took out a bike rally with an aim to create awareness among people against the use of plastic. At several places, including Moga, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Jalandhar, people from all walks of life, especially students, participated in the campaign against the use of plastic. In Ferozepur, Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Aggarwal led people in a campaign against the single-use plastic at the local railway station. In Jalandhar, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma flagged off a peace march to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the morning. The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, organised a marathon to promote health and fitness. Meanwhile, glowing tributes were also paid to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. "Remembering former PM Lal Bahadur Shastrion his birth anniversary. His simplicity, honesty & resoluteness, especially during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, will be remembered forever. His clarion call 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', given in the 1965 war, continues to be relevant even today," the Punjab CM tweeted. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK