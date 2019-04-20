Peace, positivity needed in the world more than ever before: Ex-CJI Misra

Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra Saturday said peace, positivity and humility were needed in the world today more than ever before.Misra was the chief guest at the 27th convocation of the Nirma University here."I urge you to engage and to continue the intention to learn, for we need peace, positivity and humility in the world today more than ever before. A discordant view of another does not make someone an alien," the former CJI said while addressing students.He said that a "fair amount of discussion leads you to the establishment of a society of flexibility that proceeds on the path of progression where each one is part of the cohesive whole in spite of differences. This is the sign of maturity."Over 560 students from the Institute of Law and Institute of Management of the university were part of the convocation ceremony. The former CJI also urged students to cultivate "universal rationalism and competitive optimism", and the "art of sublimation of emotions"Misra told students to always remember that courage is the mother of all virtues; "and courage, to be a virtue, should be taken recourse to on the right occasion." "Not to fight against 'adharma' at the relevant time shows lack of courage," he said, adding that students should "have the courage to disagree and proceed to realise the dreams that you have today"."Each and every citizen must carry forward the idea of national integration and the idea of fraternity, which form one of the principal ideals of Ambedkarian philosophy," Misra said.The former CJI pointed out that the role of education is incomplete if it does not contribute towards an inclusive society, which, he said, "may create an acceptable and a conducive environment for various deprived and under-privileged classes of people, who are often left behind in the developing phase of a society, most commonly due to economic disparity, traditional oppression and many other social evils".Misra urged the graduating students to "provide hand-holding to people in distress, exploited by both the state and non-state institutions, regardless of their economic and social status".He also asked them to connect with the people and maintain respect for the country's ancient culture and social traditionThe retired judge said as the embodiment of the future, students must show concern for "environmental purity and develop physical morality and environmental ethicality as a consequence of which you respect everything from the microcosm to the macrocosm." PTI KA PD BNM ANBANB