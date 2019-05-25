Peacock rescued from IGI's Terminal-3

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) An injured peacock was rescued from Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, an NGO said. On Friday afternoon, a team of Wildlife SOS rushed to the airport after getting information that a peacock with battered wings was found near the arrivals area. They rescued the bird and kept it under observation for a few hours, before releasing it into the natural habitat, a Wildlife SOS spokesperson said. The peacock had sustained minor dog bites on its wings and was highly stressed. Peacocks and other birds are a common sight in the airport area and they often venture into the green covers around the airport in search of water and shelter, the spokesperson said. Peacock is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI NIT AAR