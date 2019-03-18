Pearl Portfolio Showcases the Future of Fashion at Lotus India Fashion Week 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Over 500 budding designers from Delhi, Noida and Jaipur campuses of Pearl Academy presented their collectionsNew Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaThe Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week ended on a high note, as the students of Pearl Academy, Indias leading institution in design, fashion, business and media, took to the ramp to showcase their final collections. Through the day, over 500 students from the graduating batches of undergraduate and postgraduate programs of fashion design, fashion styling & image design, fashion media makeup, textile design, jewellery design and celebrity and bridal hair and make up, enthralled the audience. Each collection stood out for its innovative approach, fashionable materials to create sartorial, chic and timeless apparel. From apparel that infuses LED technology with fluid fabrics to create retractable clothing that will help prevent assault, to clothing inspired by Indias traffic woes and beauty in cacophony to more effervescent fabrics and modern rethinking of blockprinting, each collection on the ramp showcased the storehouse of talent that is ingrained in each and every one of the presenting student designers. As part of collaboration with FDCI, a pop-up store with limited edition collection inspired by Pearl Academy's ideation partner Manish Arora was conceptualised by students. The sustainable, eco-friendly fabric was sponsored by Liva. The overall concept of the store including merchandising, interior, style consulting and selling was done by students from fashion business and luxury course whereas the products were created by students of communication design and fashion design. The showcase was instrumental in giving students an opportunity to present their ideas and experience entrepreneurship first hand by actively participating in one of India's largest fashion platforms. Congratulating the young designers and commending their efforts, Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI said, At FDCI, we are committed to provide young designers a platform to gain recognition and our association with Pearl Academy is a step in that direction. Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week provides these young designers a great opportunity to highlight their work amongst the right audience including industry leaders, veteran designers and also buyers, which is an amazing starting point for any fashion entrepreneur. Thrilled about the success of the show and lauding the students for their efforts, Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy said, "I feel immense pride seeing our students showcase their work at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Indias premier fashion week. The FDCI has collaborated with us year after year, to give our students valuable industry exposure and a launch pad for their careers. Fashion weeks have the potential to establish and recognize designers, and Pearl Academy is the only college that has been able to give their students this opportunity. The collections have been mindful, innovative, professional and appreciated by the industry. I would like to acknowledge my team of amazing faculty who have empowered the students to fulfil their dreams." Pearl Portfolio, has been a signature event of Pearl Academy for more than 25 years and has been an annual launch pad showcasing the work of graduating students. In the recent times, students have also showcased their work at other prominent fashion weeks in India as well as abroad including Amazon Fashion week, New York Fashion week and London Graduate Fashion Week. The students of School of Fashion have also had the opportunity to intern with Rahul Mishra and Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week in the past. About Pearl Academy Pearl Academy, Indias leading institution in design, fashion, business and media has been a catalyst for success of the students across creative industries for 25 years. Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development pathway through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Mumbai. Its reputation of preparing Industry ready professionals has been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 per cent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Association of Designers of India (ADI) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get an exclusive access to industry in the classroom. The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fifth consecutive year by India Today survey-MDRA and Outlook Drshti Survey. Pearl Academy was awarded the Best Design Institute in India by industry body ASSOCHAM for three years in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashions Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017 and has been recognized as a Great Indian Institute 2018 by Forbes and Great Place to Study. Jaipur campus of the academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by India Today. The institution was also awarded as Best Education Brands 2017 in Fashion Design Category by The Economic Times. The Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as Torrens University, Australia, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, US, Domus Academy, Italy, Media Design School, New Zealand amongst many others. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below:A glimpse of the collection showcased at Pearl Academy's Portfolio 2019