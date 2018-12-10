Pearl Thusi to lead Netflix's first African Original series 'Queen Sono'

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) "Quantico" star Pearl Thusi has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's first African Original series "Queen Sono". Thusi, who played Dayana Mampasi in the ABC drama, is set to essay the role of a highly trained spy in a South African agency in the series, reported Deadline. Created by director Kagiso Lediga the series will see Thusi's character take on dangerous missions, while also facing challenges in her personal life."It's going to change the game for every artist on this continent. I cannot wait for every young woman, every woman on this continent and on this planet to meet Queen Sono. We've worked so hard for this," Thusi said in a statement. The show will start production in 2019. PTI SHDSHD