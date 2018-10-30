Pearson India Launches New Series of Comprehensive English Books

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The books, Magic Strokes & New Images Next, to help students master English language skills New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)In line with its commitment to help learners make measurable progress through learning, Pearson India, the digital learning company, today launched the new series of English books - Magic Strokes and New Images Next. The books are ideal for students and teachers as they aim at developing and mastering English language skills to be future-ready. Each series captures the essence of a unique pedagogical approach based on natural learning cycle. Commenting on the launch of new series, Yatin Naik, Director - Products, Pearson India said, We are committed to offering high quality, comprehensive education material authored by finest authors to the students in India. We aim at developing models that suit the needs of learners and our new books are an effort in the same direction. Its a fact-based approach and we are confident that the books will act as a guide to help learners master the essential language skills to be future-ready." This pedagogy focuses on skill building and conceptual clarity. It is about building language skills, having conceptual understanding of literary concepts, enhancing application of English in other fields. He added. Magic Strokes is a board-inclusive product and the course is aligned with GSE (Global Scale of English), developed by Pearson. GSE measures language proficiency comprehensively. Modern psycho-pedagogy, constructivism, which forms the basis of its learning experiences, makes the book appealing to all learning styles and preferences. Each grade, 1 to 8, comprises three books - Ascent, Arch and Apex. It a unique a-la-carte course to suit the needs of every learner. Arch is an ASL (Assessment of Speaking and Listening) course. It includes listening comprehension activities, phonics and projects. Apex focuses on reading and vocabulary and includes a rich selection of stories, poems, non-fiction pieces and folktales from across the world. It also includes detailed lexis tables, interesting vocabulary activities and projects. Ascent focuses on grammar and writing and includes detailed explanation of grammar rules, interactive grammar activities, writing prototypes along with interesting writing activities and projects. Vasanthi Vasudev, Author, Magic Strokes & New Images Next said, Due to the ever-changing industry dynamics, the importance of the English language has increased manifold in the last few years. With the new series of books, we have tried to create a modular skill-based course to help learners develop language skills in a focused manner. These books will act as resourceful guides and provide a holistic learning experience to students. We look forward to developing the scope and reach of each of these series with Pearson. New Images Next is the 10th anniversary revised edition of the bestseller from Pearson in the ELT K?12 segment and comprises 8 grades including three books - The Class Book (or Coursebook), Home Book (or Workbook) and Storybook (or Literature Reader). The unique series immaculately applies the 8-step approach to whole-brain development. It is an ambitious endeavour to develop comprehensive English language skills in learners while nurturing in them relevant life skills for holistic development. The series aims to prepare learners to become successful in a complex, interconnected and changing world. About Pearson IndiaFounded in 1844, Pearson is the worlds learning company, with 35,000 employees across 70 countries worldwide. We have expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. Our unique insight and world-class expertise comes from our long history of working closely with teachers, learners, researchers, authors, and thought leaders. Our products and services are used by millions of teachers and learners around the world every day. We are organised around three key stages of learning - a) K12, b) Higher education and test preparation and c) Vocational and professional education. Established in India since 1998, Pearson has introduced its wide range of products and services in educational institutes as well as directly to the learners. To know more about us, visit in.pearson.com and follow us on www.facebook.com/PearsonIn and twitter.com/PearsonIn. PWRPWR