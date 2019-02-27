PEBS Pennar to Ramp up Engineering Service Outsourcing Business

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, February 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Pennar Engineering Services, a division of Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar), sees big opportunities in engineering design outsourcing services. Pennar's engineering services outsourcing has already made inroads in the US market and has undertaken significant work for multiple clients. Started in FY 2015, the engineering services division has already registered a revenue of INR 60 crore. PEBS Pennar expects this division to grow at a CAGR of 30% over the next 5 years.Structural steel detailing is an important and mandatory process in all types of manufacturing and construction activities, such as erection of residential and commercial buildings, factories and institutes, as well as shipbuilding. The process of steel detailing is a vital 'communications link' that connects key professionals such as engineers, architects, contractors, fabricators and others - all of whom are individually and collectively responsible for the highest levels of accuracy at each stage. Structural steel detailing is a critical process of structural engineering and demands near-100% accuracy. Even a tiny error can lead to a loss of valuable time and money. India is rapidly capturing large market share in engineering design outsourcing and set to increase its market share from 20% in 2009 to 25-30% by 2020. (SOURCE: India brand equity foundation/Engineering design and development)Over the past 3 years, PEBS Pennar's engineering design division has catered to multiple US-based clients, for Designing & Detailing industrial, residential, commercial, retail and institutional structures effectively. It has a long standing technical collaboration with NCI Inc., USA; Total S.A, France and Tech Universal Ltd, UK. Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, PEBS Pennar said, "Pre-engineered building (PEB) is a major segment where engineering design plays a critical role. Being one of the market leaders in PEB segment, our structural design team is capable of analysing complex design issues and arriving at solutions that have a significant positive impact on projects. Their knowledge, expertise and experience across diverse domains such as architecture, civil engineering, structural engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical/plumbing design, and in various construction materials such as steel and concrete, provide us the necessary competitive edge.""Given the high volumes of engineering service business, we have planned to expand our team size and increase the export revenues. Currently we have 300 design engineering working in this division and by FY21, we intend to increase the number of designers to 500 plus. Also, keeping in view of the huge export potential, we have planned to set-up IT & Engineering office in other parts of country. Going forward, this business is expected to contribute significantly to our operating profits," added Mr. Sunil.About PEBS Pennar PEBS Pennar (PENPEBS) is one of the leading custom designed building systems solutions providers in India. Its products and services include pre-engineered buildings, design and engineering services, solar module mounting structures, cold form buildings and structural steel products, which are widely used for various manufacturing, warehousing, industrial, infrastructure, and custom-designed commercial buildings.Pre-engineered buildings offer enhanced speed in delivery and erection, flexibility in expansion, and are capable of withstanding weather pattern changes. It has a technical know-how licensing arrangement with NCI Group, Inc., an established player in the United States' metals buildings market, for supply of standing seam roofing panel system in India under the brand name 'Double Lok'. PENPEBS is one of the few companies that offer leak-proof roofing systems in India. For more information, please visit www.pebspennar.com.DISCLAIMER: This release contains "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited undertakes no obligation to periodically revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.Source: PEBS Pennar