PeeBuddy Founder Deep Bajaj launches PregRX, the world’s first paper-based Pee & See pregnancy product

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Collaborates with crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com to raise funds for a larger cause Gurgaon-based Deep Bajaj, Founder of PeeBuddy, India's First Design Patent Protected Female Urination Device for women, and the Sirona range of Unique Intimate & Menstrual Hygiene Products, has launched yet another breakthrough innovation, this time in the home pregnancy testing space. Called PeeBuddy PregRX, the product will be one-of-a-kind unique funnel with strategically-integrated HcG test strip.PeeBuddy PregRX will be available for purchase on www.sironaindia.comWith PregRx, women can now simply pee andinstantly check their pregnancy status. Not only does it eliminate the need for anyplastic bottle/tumbler/dropper, but also makes for an easy-to-use and eco-friendly home testing process for pregnancy. Deep has collaborated with ImpactGuru.com, Indias largest crowd funding platform for personal causes, in a bid to facilitate a larger conversation around womens health & hygiene, and to ensure successful market distribution for PregRX. Details of the PregRX fundraiser can be found here: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-deep-bajaj Making of PregRx The current process of home pregnancy testing is very cumbersome, wasteful, and regressive. A lady is expected to sit, pee, andcapture urine in a bottle/tumbler,before using a dropper and putting a few drops onto a plastic testing cassette. The current process leads to plastic over use, for every pregnancy test involves plastic in some form or the other. The use of so many elements also makes home pregnancy testing uneconomical, while impacting the accuracy of the results. Most women also find the current process extremely nauseating. Deep Bajaj, Founder PeeBuddy: Sirona, said, As a start-up, we exist to solve intimate and menstrual hygiene issues that Indian women face, but which are either not discussed or not addressed. We successfully solved the issue of wiping dirty toilet seats with PeeBuddy, which sold a million units, and have also introduced many category-defining products under the Sirona range. Theseinclude Indias first herbal feminine pain relief patch which frees women from hot water bottle/pain killers, Sirona Disposal Bags for clean & discreet disposal of sanitary products, SironaTampons both with and without an applicator, Sirona Menstrual Cups, etc. In one of our focus groups, young mothers shared their stories about home pregnancy testing and called it cumbersome & annoying! We decided to look deeper into the process and realised that we could significantly streamline it by integrating HcG test strips with PeeBuddy, there by simplifying the entire process in terms of usage while reducing was tage. With PeeBuddy PregRx, women would now simply be able to test pregnancy anywhere without needing any other accessory,Deep added. Utilization of funds through crowdfunding Deep said,The product is ready andhas already been tested extensively. However, as this product is for all women, we need everyones help to spread awareness about this innovative solution. The funds raised through crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.com would be used to develop other variantsand a part of it would also go towards marketing. Khushboo Jain, Co-Founder and COO, ImpactGuru.com said, Crowdfunding has evolved to become an important medium especially for social innovators in creating awareness and raising funds for various causes. We at ImpactGuru are thrilled to help PeeBuddyPregRX in a bid to impact the lives of millions of women in India and abroad. I hope that many people especially women come forward to support this wonderful cause and help make it the leading product in this category. About PeeBuddy: Sirona Sirona (https://www.sironaindia.com/) is an award-winning intimate & menstrual hygiene product brand providing solutions to ignored & unaddressed feminine hygiene woes and wellness-related problems. Formally incorporated in 2015 by Delhi-based entrepreneur Deep Bajaj (Founder) & Mohit Bajaj (Co-Founder), Sirona was an outcome of the numerous bad experiences that the women around them suffered, in terms of basic and intimate hygiene issues that remain largely unaddressed in a country like India. The company is widely popular for being the maker of Indias first portable, disposable & highest selling female urination device, PeeBuddy. About ImpactGuru.com ImpactGuru.com, a fintech company, is Indias largest crowdfunding platform for medical expenses, personal causes and non-profits. The company was incubated at Harvard Innovation Lab in USA in 2014. Over 20,000 patients have benefited by 200,000 donors from ImpactGuru.com. Over Rs 150 crores / US$20mm has been mobilized across 15 countries on its online platform.www.impactguru.com PWRPWR