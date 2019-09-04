Penalty for traffic-related violations to be kept low initially: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sept 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here said the compounding fee (penalty) under the Motor Vehicle Act will be kept low initially in the state and stress will be laid on making the general public aware of road safety rules. His comments came after a high-level meeting with regard to the amended Motor Vehicle Act on Tuesday night. Under the amended provisions, the penalty for traffic-related violations have been increased manifold. He said the state government wanted to reduce the number of road accidents by making the general public aware about the traffic rules. Nearly seven lakh youngsters studying in schools and taking training in Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation and Rajasthan State Livelihood Corporation will be sensitised to road safety and traffic rules through short films, slides and books, Gehlot said in a statement. Gehlot said about 10,000 people, mostly youth, died every year in road accidents in the state. It was imperative that common people be educated about the rules before imposing heavy fine for traffic-related violations, he said, adding that the state government would publicise the new rules and it was expected that people themselves would follow road safety norms. The chief minister said of the 33 traffic-related violations, the compounding fee for 17 crimes would be kept low initially by adopting a practical approach so that people could be motivated to follow the road safety rules. But in 16 cases of serious nature, the fee shall be kept on a par with the penalty amount mentioned in the Act, he said. If road accidents didn't reduce, the compounding fee might be increased to the maximum extent as per the Act, Gehlot added. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Rajiv Swaroop, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Yadav and other officials were present in the meeting. PTI AG RDKRDK