Penguin joins hands with Wattpad on content, promotions

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Penguin Random House India has joined hands with social storytelling platform Wattpad which will enable its authors to interact with a global community of an estimated 70 million readers and writers, the publishing house announced Tuesday.Wattpads community of story-lovers will now be able to preview exclusive content from Penguin authors about their upcoming books. The publishing house will also bring their authors and editors for 'ask me anything' sessions on Wattpad, where they will interact and answer questions posed by Wattpad followers.Penguin Random House India termed this as a symbiotic relationship where we join forces to inspire, inform and entertain.Wattpad is an excellent platform for our authors and editors to connect with a large and relevant audience base. We are looking forward to engaging with readers and writers; sharing exciting content and helping people discover new books, a spokesperson for the publishing house said.According to Devashish Sharma, India country manager of Wattpad, the social platform is working everyday to create opportunities for Indian writers.So its amazing to see prestigious names like star fantasy fiction writer Krishna Udayasankar, bestselling authors Durjoy Datta and Sudeep Nagarkar and debut writer Roshan Ali joining the Wattpad community, he said.Viral Jani, senior vice president (operations) at Times Bridge, said, By joining Wattpad, Penguins roster of literary trailblazers will be able to inspire and encourage published authors, budding writers and enthusiastic readers to interact and create a more vibrant literary community.Investment firm Times Bridge recently invested in Wattpad.