Pennar Group bags orders worth Rs 317 cr

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Engineering and steel solutions firm Pennar Group Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 317 crore across its business verticals from firms including Ashok Leyland and Mahindra. "The group's flagship company Pennar Industries Ltd (PIL) received multiple orders aggregating Rs 190 crore across its business verticals such as railways, tubes and industrial components," Pennar Industries said in a regulatory filing. These orders were received from PIL's customers including Solis Engineering, JM Infratech, IFB, Ashok Leyland, Tecumseh, Wabco, Mahindra, Salem Steel, etc, the filing added. Besides, Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS Pennar), a PIL subsidiary, also received orders aggregating Rs 127 crore from customers such as Pokarna Ltd, Gemini Oils, Suguna Foods, Twenty One Sugars, Aequs SEZ among others, the filing said. "Our railways, steel and tubes divisions have received major orders which we will execute over the next couple of months. With economic activities picking up, demand for pre-engineered structures is increasing," Pennar Industries Vice President (Corporate Strategy) K M Sunil said. PTI SID DRR