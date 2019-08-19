Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth INR 538 Crore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennar Industries Limited, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company today announced that it has bagged orders worth INR 538 crores during the months of June and July 2019.Pennar has received multiple orders aggregating INR 538 crore across its business verticals.The Railways business vertical received orders aggregating INR 66 crore from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others.The Pre-engineered building division received significant orders aggregating INR 211 crore comprising factory buildings, warehouses and solar. These orders were received from new and repeat customers such as Tata Steel, Wipro, Bharti Infra, Mylan Laboratories, Asian Fabtech, Whitehouse India, SPML Infra, Natco, MRF and Cyient. The order book position for Pre-engineered buildings division as on June 30, 2019 was INR 554 crore.The Tubes division received orders worth INR 77 crore from ALF Engineering, MG Automotives, Maruthi Auto and Patton International among others.The Industrial Components division received orders worth INR 37 crore from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Wabco, Firestone and others.The Environmental and Water Treatment division received orders aggregating INR 26 crore from GMR and JSW for water treatment and effluent treatment plants. The order book for this division as on June 30, 2019 stands at INR 86 crore.About Pennar Industries Limited:Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND) (BSE: 513228) is India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in India through business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components, Steel Products, PEB, Enviro and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Global Inc. and Enertech Pennar Defense and Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pennar's all the manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008-certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and Eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal, and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. For more information, please visit www.pennarindia.com.DISCLAIMER:This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances PWRPWR