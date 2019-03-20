People across country taking pledge to become chowkidar: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) People across the country are taking pledge to become 'chowkidar' as it is becoming synonymous with patriotism and honesty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday, interacting with 2.5 lakh watchmen as part of a new campaign.The BJP launched the "Mei Bhi Chowkidar" campaign to blunt Congress President Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar Chor Hai" slogan, targeting Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.Some people are abusing 'chowkidar', bringing every watchman under cloud. They lacked guts to name me, Modi said in an attack on Gandhi. The PM interacted with the watchmen in various parts of the country through audio. PTI KR MPBMPB