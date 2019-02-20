People agog at 'parchi-free' & 'sifarish-free' process of recruitment: Hry Governor

(Eds: Corrects day in para 1) Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Wednesday lauded the "bold governance reforms" undertaken by the state government, including steps to ensure transparent recruitment, saying "people are agog at the parchi-free and sifarish-free" process.He also praised the state government on its various achievements and reforms towards fulfilling the aspirations of the youth, farmers, soldiers and "one and all".Addressing the Haryana Assembly on the opening day of its budget session, Arya said, "People are agog at the parchi-free and sifarish-free manner in which more than 56,000 young men and women have been selected for government jobs and the recruitment process for close to 17,000 posts is in the final phase"."Doing away with interviews, providing 10-per cent weightage to members of families without a government job, widows, orphans and the denotified tribes neither covered under Scheduled Castes nor under Scheduled Tribes have enlivened the hopes of the meritorious and the deprived alike after decades of frustration," the governor said.He praised the government's commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and "Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek", saying results of the recent elections for mayors and five municipal council polls in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar as well as the Jind by-election were a "solid vindication" of that. The ruling BJP had swept the polls.Arya said the government was on way to become the first state to disburse first quarterly installment of Rs 2,000 to each to 10.5 lakh small and marginal farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.He said the state government had taken extensive measures to promote the girl child, ensure the safety and security of women, and take care of the nutritional needs of adolescent girls, lactating mothers and children in 0-6 age group.In 48 villages, the gender ratio has reached between 953 and 1,000 and Haryana has been honoured with four national awards for successfully implementing Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme, he added.He said the government is committed to the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.He said for strengthening of transmission system in the upcoming fiscal 2019-20, it has been planned to create 19 new sub-stations, augment 89 existing sub-stations and erect over 1,000 circuit km transmission lines. PTI SUN ABH