People angry over Pulwama terror attack, country behind soldiers: Gehlot

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said there is anger among the people after the Pulwama terror attack and the country is with the soldiers securing its borders. The jawans are serving nation in tough conditions like famine, drought and sandstorm. It is desert area here and during the summer, temperature gets as high as 50 degree Celsius and below one degree Celsius in the winter. We salute our jawans who are protecting our border in such adverse conditions, said Gehlot, addressing a gathering at Tanot in Jaisalmer district. The chief minister reached Tanot Wednesday on a two- day tour to the border areas of Rajasthan with Pakistan.Earlier during the day, Gehlot interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted at India-Pakistan international border in the state. "Met and interacted with the officers and jawans of the BSF and had lunch with them. During the interaction, I extended good wishes of the people of state and the government, Gehlot tweeted.Gehlot has undertaken the tour to border districts of the state to boost the morale of BSF jawans working to secure the boundaries.The chief minister will offer prayers Thursday at Ramdevra in Pokhran and then Khajuwala in Bikaner from where he will visit Hindumalkot and Suratgarh in Sriganganagar district. He reached Uttarlai air strip in Barmer from Jaipur and visited BSF post at Gadra Road. In the evening, Gehlot offered prayers at Tanot temple in Jaisalmer and visited the Babliwali post. Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje cancelled her birthday celebration on March 8 as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Four of them belonged to the state.