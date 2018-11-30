People don't trust Cong, other Oppn parties on agrarian distress issue: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The BJP Friday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of misleading farmers on the issue of agrarian distress, asserting that people no longer support those who have had their "eyes shut for 70 years" on the problem and have now decided to side with Narendra Modi.The BJP's reaction came after thousands of farmers, backed by Left parties and organisations, marched through the streets of Delhi for debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah were among the political leaders who joined the farmers at Jantar Mantar.Hitting out at opposition parties, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked why their leaders did not take measures to reduce the problem of farmers in the past 70 years when they governed India.On Kejriwal and Gandhi sharing a stage during the rally at Jantar Mantar, Patra said it was like "drama and confusion together on the dais"."Remember, if drama and confusion are together, there is only destruction and devastation for democracy. The country rejects drama, corruption and confusion and has done so in 2014. Their coming together through photo-ops will not help, as the country has left their hands and has held the hands of Narendra Modi and BJP," he said.He said the opposition parties have been exposed before the people for indulging in corruption and "politics of deception"."They are today talking about farmers. They need to answer why the Congress was sitting with eyes shut for 70 years. Why the Congress did not worry about farmers all this time," he told reporters.He said it was "unfortunate" that leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties were lowering the level of political discourse in the country. His comments came after following reports that CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury used inappropriate words to describe Prime Minister Modi."This shows the frustration of Congress and others. It shows their frustration," Patra said.Training his guns on Gandhi, Patra alleged that the Congress chief has one tape-recorder and only has one script. "He does not even prepare his speeches," Patra said."He does politics of falsehood and deception... All these parties were in power for so many years, but they did not implement the Swaminathan Committee report, because they were deep in corruption" he alleged.The final volume of the Swaminathan Committee report on agrarian distress and recommendations was tabled in Parliament in 2016 and is yet to be discussed in the House.Patra claimed farm loan has been waived twice so far in Rajasthan's history and on both occasions it has been done under BJP rule.The Congress ruled Rajasthan for nearly 50 years but did not waived farm loans and now they are doing politics here, Patra alleged."You have seen how Mr Rahul Gandhi have misled farmers and people of this country. You have seen how Mr Robert Vadra's (Gandhi's brother-in-law) company took loans which were unaccounted, not secured and not paid in the name of farmers and how they were misused for commercial purposes."You have seen how this was totally a commercial venture in the name of farming. This is Rahul Gandhi's way and Prime Minister Modi has rightly said that he does not know anything about farming," Patra alleged.The BJP leader was referring to a newspaper report published Friday. The report said a firm got a big tax relief after it gave loan to a company that bought land owned by Skylight Hospitality, which is allegedly linked to Vadra."He (Gandhi) added to country's NPAs by giving loans through banks to such people, from whom they have benefitted themselves. Rahul Gandhi and Congress party indulged in commercial ventures and corruption ventures from which the country lost," he alleged. PTI PR/SKC SKC ABHABH