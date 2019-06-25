People have lost trust in police in West Bengal: BJP

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A BJP delegation, led by Lok Sabha member SS Ahluwalia, on Tuesday submitted its report to party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on violence in trouble-torn Bhatpara area of West Bengal, and alleged that the local police was acting in a "partisan" manner.The team, which also included MPs Satyapal Singh and BD Ram, both retired police officers, had visited Bhatpara on Saturday.Two people were killed and 11 others injured in clashes in the town in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.After submitting the report to Shah, Ahluwalia questioned the police action during the violence between two groups belonging to different communities.The police fired gun shots at one group, while it only did lathicharge on the other, the former Union Minister alleged.The delegation, which spoke to a cross-section of people in Bhatpara, claimed that people have lost trust in police."People are unable to do their work there as they have lost trust in police. Police either act as mute spectator or are partisan," Ahluwalia told reporters here.He also said that police tried to prevent the delegation from going to the area and stopped them at the airport as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed.Ahluwalia said that in the report they have suggested giving financial help to those affected by violence and ensuring education for the children. PTI KR JTR RSN RT