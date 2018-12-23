scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

People have right to speak their mind: Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah's statement

Balrampur, Dec 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana Sunday said people have the right to speak their mind in an independent country and there's no need of conducting a "social trial" in such cases. His remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy. "Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead, Rana said. If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country's economic situation, he said.Shah had Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.The veteran actor also expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion. PTI CORR NAV GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos