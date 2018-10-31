People have saved around Rs 600 cr in FY'19 under PMBJP: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday said people have saved around Rs 600 crore in the current fiscal so far under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).The government's endeavour to provide quality medicines at an affordable price is now making an impact on the lives of common masses, Mandaviya said in a statement.In 2018-19 (up to October 2018), the total sales of Janaushadhi medicines have crossed Rs 150 crore, the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers said. "This has led to total savings of approximately Rs 600 crore for common people, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent as compared to average market price of branded medicines," Mandaviya said.Currently, there are more than 4,300 Janaushadhi stores in 640 districts in the country, he added. "The average monthly sales per store have grown to Rs 1.50 lakh, as per a recent survey by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI)," Mandaviya said.By the end of 2018-19, the total number of Janaushadhi stores would reach over 5,000 with annual sales crossing Rs 300 crore, he added. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU