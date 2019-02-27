People in Raj villages say metal wreckage fell from sky

Barmer, Feb 27 (PTI) People in two villages in this border area in Rajasthan saw cylindrical wreckage of metal objects falling from sky on Wednesday evening, with some claiming to have heard even explosions, leading to a panic situation in the wake of the ongoing confrontation between India and Pakistan, officials said.Administrative officials said they have informed security agencies to investigate the matter, while defence spokesperson said the incidents in Poshal and Ratasar villages were yet to be ascertained.No loss of life was reported due to falling of the wreckage in the area between 5.30pm and 6pm, they said.Barmer district collector Himanshu Gupta said villagers claimed to have seen cylindrical metal wreckage, which they suspected were of an aircraft.Detailed information related to the matter is being gathered, Gupta said."Nothing concrete can be said until any official information is provided by security agencies," he said.Barmer SP Rashi Dogra Dudi said security agencies have been informed about the incident and police teams rushed to the spot.DSP Choutan Surendra Kumar, after investigating the sites, said three different pieces of metal were spotted at three different locations. PTI CORR AG ABH BJ ABHABH