People now shout 'hai hai Modi, bye, bye Modi': Ajit Singh � Ghaziabad 03'

Ghaziabad, Apr 3, (PTI) RLD chief Ajit singh Wednesday claimed people have begun raising slogans like 'hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi' because of the government's "anti-farmer" policies. Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo made the claim while addressing a rally in Patla town of Ghaziabad district.Patla falls under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency from were his son Jayant Chaudhary is contesting. Baghpat goes to poll in the first phase on April 11 along with 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of never speaking the truth, Singh said he had promised he would make farmers prosperous and happy."But the farmer have not been paid the sugar cane dues in this area. No action has been taken against sugar mill owners," he claimed.Singh claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytynath too had promised that the farmers would be paid their sugar cane dues till March 31, 2018 in 14 days or else the sugar mill owners would be put behind bars. He said Adityanath had made the promise while addressing a public meeting last year here at the Patla Degree College ground. "But neither the payment was made nor the sugar mill owners were jailed," he added.. He said the people have begun saying "hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi" because of these "anti-farmer" policies.PTI CORR RAXRAX