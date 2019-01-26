People of Assam, not foreigners, have right on resources: Guv

Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) There is no place for illegal foreigners in Assam and only the indigenous people of the state have the right on its resources, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said Saturday.Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 70th Republic Day here, Mukhi said the government was working with commitment to have a permanent solution for the illegal infiltration problem in Assam. "We are committed to build a new Assam. There is no place for any illegal immigrant here. The people of the state have all the rights on its resources and it will always remain like that," he said. The state's entire administrative machinery is working with its capability and dedication to prepare a correct National Register of Citizens (NRC) under the directions of the Supreme Court, Mukhi said."We will take all necessary steps to free Assam from illegal foreigners," he added. Talking about the Assam Accord, the Governor said the Clause 6 was the soul of the pact and political rights of Assam's indigenous people will be protected at any cost. "We are happy that Clause 6 is going to get Constitutional recognition. The Central government has formed a high-powered committee. It will submit its report within six months after examining all aspects," he said.However, five of the nine-member panel have declined from being part of it to protest against the Union government's push to pass the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in parliament.Mukhi further said the Central government has decided to grant Schedule Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Moran, Muttock, Sootea, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes recognising their "decades of struggle"."While taking this decision, we are aware that there will be no adverse impact on the existing scheduled tribes," he added. On the state's law and order situation, Mukhi said some forces inimical to the interest of the country have always tried to cause harm for their own selfish reasons. "They get help from foreign elements, who want to destabilise our country. There will be no mercy shown to them. We are committed in our resolution of a terror-free Assam. We are fully capable to suppress and control such forces," he added. The Governor announced that the state will become open defecation free by October 2, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "For this purpose, special emphasis has been given on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Already, 22,418 villages of 2,411 panchayats in 204 blocks in 28 districts have been declared open defecation free," he said. Mukhi also said the state government was working for a corruption-free administration and as a result of efficiency, financial resources have increased last year with excise, transport and GST registering record income. PTI TR NN RHL