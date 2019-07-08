People of Marh protest in Jammu over power cuts

Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) Residents of Marh in Jammu region protested here on Monday against the massive power cuts in the area. Led by BJP leader Sukhnandan Choudhary, people arrived at the Jewel Chowk area and sat on a dharna, triggering traffic jams. The protesters raised slogans against the administration and demanded immediate restoration of the power supply. "My people are suffering from power crisis for the past two months in this warm season. Farmers of the area are suffering," Choudhary told reporters here. The former Marh legislator demanded immediate restoration of the power supply. The nearly three-hour dharna was lifted and normal traffic was restored. PTI ABHMB